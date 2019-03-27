Man runs through dust devil at Mayan pyramid

This Mayan pyramid in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is impressive on its own. Throw in a dust devil and it turns into a whole other experience.

In the video above, you can see the beautiful yet oddly alarming sight of the dust twister traveling along the base of the El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá on March 21.

Dust devils are well-formed whirlwinds that generally are harmless — though they occasionally reach winds of up to 60 mph.

It's almost as interesting to watch people's reactions. One man even runs right through the funnel while others rush to find the best safe vantage point to take out their cellphones and film it.

