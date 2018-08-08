A fire at a British plastics factory went from basic blaze to prophetic as a "firenado" rose from the flames.

Firefighters on the scene captured this incredible video as they continued working to contain the fire. And though the term firenado is catchy, this phenomenon is also called a fire whirl.

The effect occurs when cool air combines with hot air above in turbulent wind to create a swirling effect. The fire tunnel then grows by pulling in debris, dust, ash and gases.

In this video, the twister of flames can be seen shooting up into the sky, through the black smoke, and rotating in the breeze.

The plastic pallet blaze occurred at the Ravensbourn plastics factory in Woodville, near Swadlincote in South Derbyshire. Though "firenados" can be dangerous — most famously in the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, when nearly 45,000 people perished — there were no reports of injuries due to the U.K. event.