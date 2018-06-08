Kilauea volcano continues to wreak havoc on Hawaii's Big Island, and its latest victim was the state's largest freshwater lake. In just five hours, Green Lake was gone.

The lava flow reached the lake around 10 a.m. local time on June 2, as it made its way towards Kapoho Bay and the ocean. By 3 p.m., all of Green Lake had evaporated, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Kīlauea Message Sat, 02 Jun 2018 20:12:27 HST: F8 flow continues - advancing into Kapoho Crater and through Kapoho Beach Lots. At 10 AM, lava entered Green Lake. By 3PM, HCFD confirmed lake filled & water evaporated. Wide flow front is moving toward ocean.

— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 3, 2018

When the lava reached the popular swimming spot, which was once 200 feet deep, the area filled with steam. The lake evaporated in a matter of hours.

Kilauea's lava has destroyed miles of highway and trees. It even reached Kapoho Bay earlier in the week, creating large steam plumes and laze.

Residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes. Hawaii Public Radio reports that 22 fissures have opened up since the major eruption just over a month ago.