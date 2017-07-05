Nature is a web of creatures crisscrossing and sharing patches of wilderness, often in the most unknowing of ways. Not often do we humans get a chance to see just how the flora and fauna of a forest intersect with one another.

Using a "concealed eye, which never closes," photographers Bruno D'Amicis and Umberto Esposito set up a camera pointed at a single beech tree in Italy's National Park of Abruzzo and recorded it for a year. The result, as you can see, is rather remarkable. Boars, wolves, deer, bears and many more pass by this tree across four seasons. Some just trot on by, while other pause to smell a scent (or leave one of their own). Others prefer to use the tree for a quick back rub. All of them are connected by this single tree.

The video, titled "1 albero, 365 giorni" ("1 tree, 365 days"), was the 100th entry on D'Amicis and Esposito's site Forestbeat. Over the past two years or so, the two men have chronicled various aspects of the National Park of Abruzzo, from photos of beech tree lichen to a short video of a flower signaling the arrival of spring.

Not only are their photos and videos beautiful and contemplative, they also make us aware of this particular forest's importance. Beech trees, they write, provide insight into changes in climate across human history, a type of living testimonial to our relationship with nature. They're a reminder that while we may not ever physically cross paths with these animals or these trees, our presence can still be felt by deer looking for food or a pack of wolves on their way to new territory.