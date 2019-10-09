It's hard to beat a trip to Vermont when the weather cools down and the leaves begin to change colors.

This drone video by Armand Messier displays just how beautiful fall foliage can be in the Green Mountain State.

The vibrant forests may even nudge you to go enjoy the fall colors near you. (Our fall foliage guide can help with that.)

As American novelist Siobhan Vivian famously said, "Fall colors are funny. They're so bright and intense and beautiful. It's like nature is trying to fill you up with color, to saturate you so you can stockpile it before winter turns everything muted and dreary."

Time to stock up!

Vermont's glorious fall foliage is in full swing

