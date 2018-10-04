Eruption adds to Indonesian island's pain

Two elderly women take in the scene of a cemetery covered in rubble from buildings destroyed by a tsunami on Oct. 3 in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

The Indonesian island of Sulawesi is experiencing its third natural disaster in nearly a week. An earthquake and tsunami caused devastation across the island and greater Indonesia, killing at least 1,400 people, according to NBC News.

On Oct. 3, a volcano on Sulawesi erupted, adding to the confusion but causing no new reported casualties. Mount Soputan volcano is 370 miles northeast of the city of Palu. It's still erupting and rescue organizations are concerned that the volcanic ash cloud will hamper rescue efforts. Eruptions are relatively common at Mount Soputan, which last erupted in 2016. In fact, the photo below is from that event.

Mount Soputan spews ash during an eruption seen from Silian, a village in northern Sulawesi, in January 2016. (Photo: ADI DWI SATRYA/AFP/Getty Images)

The local government has declared a 14-day state of emergency.

The eruption capped off a week of destruction. A magnitude-7.5 earthquake and resulting tsunami wiped out thousands of buildings and displaced thousands of people. Waves from the tsunami reached as high as 20 feet.

To get a sense of the level of destruction, take a close look at these satellite images from NASA showing a before-and-after view of the area from space:

Sobering satellite views reveal massive damage on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi after #earthquake and #tsunamiPalu https://t.co/g0ZsjGk9By pic.twitter.com/yYwOlkjvbG — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) October 3, 2018

Indonesia's disaster agency has deployed over 6,000 people to distribute clean water, food, fuel and medicines. Workers are also evacuating the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Armed officers have lined the streets to help tame the looting and disorder that occurred just after the tsunami was over. Around 29 countries have offered their support and services to the region, according to The Washington Post.

Residents rest on the Indonesian Navy warship KRI Makassar as they prepare to be evacuated. (Photo: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction says up to 1.6 million people may have been affected by the earthquake and tsunami.

Eruption adds to Indonesian island's pain

