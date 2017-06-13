When 12-year-old Jacee Dellapena goes back to school next fall, she will have quite a "What I did this summer," story to tell to her class. That's because while most kids her age had their faces glued to Snapchat or whatever the latest smartphone app is these days, Jacee helped to deliver her baby brother.

When Dede Carraway of Brandon, Mississippi, considered her birth plan options for the delivery of her third (and final) child, she certainly never thought about getting her oldest daughter, Jacee, to help. When the 12-year-old had asked to witness the birth of her younger brother a few years ago, Dede said no because she thought her daughter was too young. This time, however, with continued pleading from Jacee, she relented.

As the time of the birth approached, Jacee could not see even though she was in the room.

"I started crying because I thought I wasn't going to get to see him be born, because I was too short," Jacee told Mississippi News Now.

That's when Dr. Walter Wolfe, Carraway's OBGYN asked Jacee if she would like to help deliver the baby. Jacee agreed, suited up, and scored a front row seat to the show.

"I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out ... I was like, 'Wow,' like I've played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is is the real deal. I was really nervous," said Jacee. She even got to cut the umbilical cord. Jacee told reporters she's now thinking of a future as an OBGYN.

As for Carraway, she told reporters that her epidural did not work and she was in agony during the birth. But seeing Jacee's joy made it all worth it.

"Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. I'm about to cry now! It was just a good moment for me," said Carraway.

Cayson Carraway came into this world at 7 pounds 6 ounces with his big sister showing him the way. It's safe to say that these two will share a special bond for many years to come.