First-time dad Antwon Lee is already a master of the father-son pep talk.

When Lee took his 2-month old son Debias King Lee for his vaccinations, he was full of fatherly advice and comforting words. Thankfully, Lee's girlfriend Shamekia Harris, caught the whole incident on video and posted it to Facebook so that we can all share a giggle and a tear over this beautiful father-son moment.

"It's OK to cry," Lee tells Debias as he prepares his young son for what's to come. He also tells him to "stay strong," before finally comforting his little man with "they did you wrong… they did you wrong, man!" when the ordeal is over.

Lee, who didn't realize that Harris was capturing the moment on video, told People "I felt kind of scared a little bit, I knew he was going to go through some pain," adding "I felt the pain he was going through!"

The sad twist to the story is that Lee had just learned that his own father, Anthony Lee, had died that same day. Lee told People he was very close to his father and emotional over the loss. He also said that he hopes this video — which has now been viewed more than 14 million times on Facebook — will remind other dads to be there for their kids when they need them.

"I want them to take care of their kids, because when you sign up for something, you have to stick with it, you gotta go," Lee said. "My son is here, I’m signed up for it, and I have a beautiful mom for my child, and I’m going to be with him to the day I die."

