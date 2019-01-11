Scarlet was born three months early and contracted a serious bacterial infection, which kept her in neonatal intensive care unit. The medication she needed caused hearing loss, but it was what she needed to fight the infection.

Now at 11 months old, this precious baby girl finally got to test some fitted hearing aids. Scarlet could finally hear — and the first thing she did after hearing clearly for the first time was to laugh uncontrollably.

The video shows her older sister saying repeatedly, "Baby sister" to test if she had a reaction to her voice. Once Scarlet starts laughing, her mother, Carol Benjamin, can't help but join in the joyous laughter as well.

Scarlet's infectious smile and reaction brings smiles and tears to all of her family, and now to those around the internet.

"Enjoy one of the absolute best days of our lives," Scarlet's mother, Carol Benjamin, wrote in the video's Facebook post. "By the way, I'm crying, you're crying, everyone is crying."

Benjamin also thanks Atlanta Hearing Associates in Milledgeville, Georgia, in the Facebook post for all of the help they have given Scarlet.

Baby can't stop laughing after finally hearing clearly for the first time

Baby Scarlet can't stop laughing after she finally hears clearly for the first time — and that gets her mother laughing, too.