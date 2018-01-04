Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and you can celebrate with free admission to any of almost 400 national park locations around the country.

Jan. 15th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it's one of several free-fee days offered by the National Park Service this year. There are more than 100 park locations that normally charge fees but will waive them in honor of MLK Jr. Day. Click here to see a complete list of the 396 parks that will have free fees.

In the past, the National Park Service offered significantly more free-fee days. Last year, there were 10 free dates/weekends, but that number was reduced to four for 2018.

According to the NPS, the fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees, but other park-related fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not covered by the fee waiver unless stated otherwise.

If you can't make it to a national park on this particular weekend (or even if you can,) be sure to mark your calendar for these free-fee NPS dates:

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 21: First day of National Park Week

Sept. 22: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans' Day