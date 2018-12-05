Secret Service honors George H.W. Bush with their favorite memory of the former president

Everyone's #TuesdayThoughts are on President Bush & we wanted to share a memory. In '13, Timberwolf learned that the 2-year-old son of an agent on his detail was diagnosed with leukemia & the detail was going to shave their heads. You can see what happened, in classic 41 manner. pic.twitter.com/3Y0vnjNruJ

— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 4, 2018

Presidents, dignataries, friends and family of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush are remembering the 41st president through various fond memories of both his public service to his nation and his private life.

The day before Bush's state funeral in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Secret Service honored "Bush 41" with a photograph from 2013 when the president shaved his head to show support for the 2-year-old son of one of his Secret Service agents.

The boy, Patrick, had recently lost his hair as a side effect of his chemo treatment for leukemia. To show some love and support, Patrick's dad and other members of Bush's Secret Service detail decided to shave their heads. Bush decided to offer his support for the boy and his team by shaving his own head for the cause. The second picture shows Bush and his entire Secret Service detail, all with shaved domes, as they support little Patrick.

Back in 2013, the Bush office also announced that Bush's Protective Division had created a website to assist with Patrick's medical bills. Now, that website has become a nonprofit organization called Patrick's Pals that provides "children with multiple disabilities equipment and therapies necessary for them to function on a daily basis."

Bush and his wife, Barbara, lost their second child, 3-year-old Robin, to leukemia in 1953.

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in July 2013.



