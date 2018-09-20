Is there a museum in your local area that you've been dying to check out? This Saturday might be the day to do it. If that museum is participating in this weekend's Museum Day event, you can score free tickets for two people in your family.

Museum Day is an event sponsored by Smithsonian magazine in which participating museums across the country will open their doors — for free — to anyone with an event ticket. From Iowa's Herbert Hoover Presidential Museum to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan, you can find a museum to fit your family's interests.

To find a full list of participating museums, check out the Museum Day website. You'll need to download a ticket, which is good for one person plus one guest. And keep in mind that extra stuff such as parking, special exhibits and events (including IMAX movies), won't be included with your ticket. But you will be able to use your Museum Day Live ticket to explore your favorite museum — or to discover a new favorite museum — all for free.

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in September 2013.

Grab a free ticket to a museum this Saturday

Sept. 22 is National Museum Day, and it's your chance to get free admission to hundreds of museums across the country.