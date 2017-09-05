For the past several years, health experts — including those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) — have expounded on the health benefits of a later school start time for older students. Thanks to hormones and bodily changes, many teens have a harder time falling asleep at night and therefore a harder time dragging themselves out of bed in the morning. When they do get up, it's often after getting only a fraction of the nine plus hours of sleep they need to stay healthy.

Pushing back middle and high school start times could alleviate the chronic sleep deprivation seen among teens, an issue that has been linked to an increased risk for obesity, higher levels of anxiety and depression, a greater likelihood of risky behavior, lower test scores, and higher rates of drowsy driving. But despite the health benefits associated with more sleep for teens, changing school schedules comes at a cost that some school administrators find too steep to accommodate.

The domino effect

In 2014, the AAP released a policy statement noting the chronic issue of sleep deprivation among teens. They recommended that middle and high schools push back their start times to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. in order to help kids log their much needed zzz's.



But many school districts are reluctant to make the change, primarily because of money. Most school districts have a carefully choreographed bus schedule to get kids of all ages to their appropriate schools on time. Change the high school start time and you may need more buses or drivers to accommodate the change, adding up to hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars depending on the district.

However, a new study from the RAND corporation says that switching to an 8:30 a.m. start time would add $9.3 billion to the U.S. economy each year, outweighing the costs of delaying start times. RAND, a nonprofit research institution, recently released a state-by-state analysis that showed a nationwide move to later school start times could add $83 billion to the U.S. economy within a decade. According to the corporation's statement:

The study used a novel macroeconomic model to project gains to the U.S. economy over 15 years from 2017, with this being around $140 billion by the end of the time period. On average, this corresponds to an annual gain of about $9.3 billion each year, which is roughly the annual revenue of Major League Baseball. The economic gains projected through the study's model would be realised through the higher academic and professional performance of students, and reduced car crash rates among adolescents.

RAND says that one additional hour of sleep is, on average, estimated to increase the probability of high school graduation by 13.3 percent and college attendance rate by 9.6 percent. This impacts their ability to get a job, to get a higher paying job, and to contribute to the economy down the line.

“For years we've talked about inadequate sleep among teenagers being a public health epidemic, but the economic implications are just as significant. The significant economic benefits from simply delaying school start times to 8.30 a.m. would be felt in a matter of years, making this a win-win, both in terms of benefiting the public health of adolescents and doing so in a cost-effective manner," said Wendy Troxel, senior behavioral and social scientist at the RAND Corporation.

A few hurdles remain

One solution that has worked in some districts is to keep bus schedules the same but swap the start times for elementary and high schools. An earlier start time might work better for younger students who are more likely to hit the hay earlier and wake up earlier each day. But this might also mean that little kids — who need at least 10 to 11 hours of sleep each night — may need to go to bed just after dinner. Logistically, it's never easy to alter the family schedule.

Another big issue affecting the decision to change school start times? Sports. If schools start later, they will presumably end later, too, giving students less time for after-school activities, including clubs, jobs and the all-important sports. Many student athletes already miss some school time to attend away games and practices. Moving the school day back means teens will miss even more school — or face having to decide between sports and their studies.

Benefits all around

Some of the major advantages of the allowing students to get the amount of sleep they need each night is that well-rested teens take fewer sick days and are less susceptible to sports injuries. For school districts where federal funding is based on student attendance, fewer absentees could equate to hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars in additional funds.

In a 2012 study, researchers found that student athletes who get at least eight hours of sleep each night were less likely than their sleep-deprived peers to get injured on the field.

So while students may have less time in the evenings for after-school activities, they may be able to make more out of the time they do have if they get a better night's sleep.

The financial and logistical hindrances to altering school start times are daunting. But considering the extraordinary health benefits for teens that could be gained by making the change, it seems more than worth it to make the effort.

