On Oct. 20, 1997, the world of Muggles was changed forever when author J.K. Rowling introduced us to the character who would become a worldwide phenomenon, spawning a seven-book series, eight movies, an amusement park and millions of dollars in merchandise.

This fall, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first novel in the "Harry Potter" series, two new books will be released, much to the delight of wizarding fans in every corner of the globe.

Before you get too excited, these books are not a continuation of the beloved "Harry Potter" series. In fact, that aren't even authored by Rowling, although she has collaborated with the publisher on their production.

The books, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" and "Harry Potter: A Journey Through a History of Magic," have been released as part of an upcoming exhibition at the British Library which will include "rare books, manuscripts and magical objects from the British Library’s collection."

(That first book, by the way, was "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone." In the U.S., it was published as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.")

Cover art for 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic.' (Photo: Bloomsbury)

"Harry Potter: A History of Magic" is billed by publisher Bloomsbury as "a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration between Bloomsbury, J.K. Rowling and the brilliant curators of the British Library," according to the publisher's website. The book is described on Pottermore, Rowling's Potter-themed website, as an "adult edition," featuring interviews with the museum exhibit's curators and photos of images from its archives. The book promises to give an in-depth look at many of the classes taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including Alchemy and Potions, Herbology, and Care of Magical Creatures.

Cover art for 'Harry Potter: A Journey Thought the History of Magic.' (Photo: Bloomsbury)

"Harry Potter: A Journey Through The History of Magic" is for the young and young at heart — or really anyone who feels the need to possess all things HP. Bloomsbury describes this book as "an irresistible romp through the history of magic, from alchemy to unicorns, ancient witchcraft to Harry’s Hogwarts."

It includes illustrations by Jim Kay, the original illustrator of many of the Harry Potter books as well as "weird, wonderful and inspiring artifacts that have been magically released from the archives at the British Library."

For those of us who may not make it to the exhibit at the British Library, these two new books may be as close as we get to learning about the history of mandrake roots or discovering what witches really use their brooms for. The book are available for pre-order now with a publication date coming in October.