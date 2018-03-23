Dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition for many families. Some people go all-out, painting or drawing elaborate designs to create masterpieces. Not everyone has that kind of talent, though. Still, there are some tricks to creating designs that take considerably less talent and sometimes less time. These seven DIY Easter egg decorating tricks that are all kid-friendly work with either natural ingredient dye or store-bought dye. If you want to eat the eggs after dyeing them, natural dye is recommended.

Silk dyeing

Scraps of silk fabric with pretty patterns, old silk scarves and old silk ties can be used to create beautiful patterns on eggs with little effort. Thrift stores should be a treasure trove for the supplies that transfer the patterns on the silk to the eggs using boiling water and vinegar.

Rice dyeing

Shake your way to colored, textured eggs using rice and food dye. Start with hard-boiled eggs for this method, which is super simple.

Shaving cream dyeing

Hard-boiled eggs are buried in shaving cream with food dye in it. When they're dug out, they're colored with pretty swirls. The hardest part about this method is waiting 20 minutes to see what the outcome will be. This same method can be done with whipped topping, and then the eggs can be eaten as long as they're properly refrigerated.

Rubber cement dyeing

Eggs are dyed the traditional way, first in light-colored dyes before rubber cement is drizzled onto them. After a second dip in a darker-colored dye, the rubber cement is removed, revealing a unique pattern.

Crayon tie-dyeing

Crayon shavings are put on top of hard boiled eggs that have just come out of the boiling water, melting the colors on to them. Then the eggs are dipped in traditional dye, making the crayon colors more vibrant and coloring any white parts the crayons didn't touch.

Ombré dyeing

This one's easy but requires a bit of patience. The bottom portion of an egg is placed in dark dye. The dye is then diluted when hot water is added little by little with about two minutes between each addition. The tutorial below takes the egg out of the dye before it's colored all the way to the top, but you could continue adding more water until the entire egg is dyed.

Mess-free tie-dyeing

All the color. None of the mess. Coffee filters are placed on top of aluminum foil and then dye is added to the coffee filter. The filter with the foil is wrapped around an egg so none of the dye can escape. When the egg is unwrapped 10 minutes later, there's a pretty tie-dyed pattern on it.