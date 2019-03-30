10 styles of fishing around the world

The surprisingly diverse world of fishing

Fishing is one of the world's oldest activities. There are references to it in ancient Greek literature, biblical texts, and prehistoric illustrations. While fishing is a worldwide pastime, the way in which people fish varies greatly depending on where they are and what species they're pursuing. They may use nets, spears, baited hooks, traps, or even their bare hands. Some people don't catch the fish themselves and rely on trained animals to do the work for them.

Laws and regulations around fishing are meant to ensure conservation. This means that some fishing methods may not be legal in your state, or they may require special licenses or permits. Check with your state's Department of Natural Resources for more information.

Here are several styles of fishing, where they came from, and why they're practiced today.