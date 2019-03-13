Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

10 U.S. cities with freshwater appeal

 PREV NEXT 
Reno Truckee River

The Truckee River brings water-based recreation right to Downtown Reno.

(Photo: Don Mammoser/Shutterstock)

Urban water playgrounds

While many city dwellers have to travel to spend time near a lake, river or sea, some places boast water-based recreation within city limits — even though they're far from the ocean. These freshwater metropolises have made enjoying reasonably clean and low-traffic rivers or lakes easy. Many are attractive enough to draw water-loving transplants from other parts of the world.

In some cases, natural geography makes freshwater cities a playground for swimmers, paddlers and sailors. In other instances, whitewater parks, canals and other unique features such as surf-able river waves came about as a result of human intervention.

Here's our list of American cities where rivers and lakes play an important role in the urban outdoor recreation scene.

Josh Lew
March 13, 2019, 8:24 a.m.
Related topics: City & Urban, MNN lists, Travel
More MNN Family Galleries
Bill Clinton pardons a turkey in 1998. Free bird: Thanksgiving turkey pardons
sheltie and border collie and German shepherd 10 of the smartest dogs in the world
Revitalized Skywalk as part of Union Station transformation 8 cities with weatherproof walkways

Trending on MNN

Puppy mill dogs rescued from breeder in South Georgia More than 700 dogs rescued from terrible conditions at Georgia puppy mill
cabbage 10 recipes for humble cabbage
The moment South African photographer and dive tour operator Rainer Schimpf was scooped up by a Bryde's whale. Diver makes lucky escape after whale nearly swallows him whole
Holiday Inn, Bluff View Circle, near Love Field, Dallas, Texas Why not retire to the Holiday Inn?
mockingbird nest with variety of eggs These eggs shed light on a battle of wits between cowbirds and mockingbirds
The Barnes Ice Cap (center) is all that's left of the one vast ice sheet that covered most of northern North America some 20,000 years ago. A remnant of the force that carved the Great Lakes will soon vanish