What do you know about Halloween?

Although numerous charities hold fundraisers and special events on or around Halloween, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has long ruled on the do-gooding front. In fact, the program, started as a local event in Philadelphia in 1950, is nearly as old as trick-or-treating itself, and the little orange boxes used to collect donations by big-hearted trick-or-treaters are nothing less than iconic. To date, $175 million has been raised through the program, with all funds benefiting children in need around the world.