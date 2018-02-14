As people all over the world watch their favorite athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics, many wish they were as athletic as speed-skater Maame Biney or as ground-breaking as Nigeria's first bobsled team. But that isn't stopping some from showing off their own Olympics enthusiasm at home.
Here's a taste of some of the best #EverydayOlympics out there:
He shoots...HE CURLS!#EverydayOlympics pic.twitter.com/YwswrpYni1— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
.@chloekimsnow's gold medal run inspired young Luca to get on her snowboard 😍 #EverydayOlympics— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018
(via IG/laurenrasmussen) pic.twitter.com/pPXKCGAi2T
When Dad tries to teach your 14mo old how to snowboard #EverydayOlympics pic.twitter.com/jZdZHBEVno— Jennica Johns (@RileyNRocky) February 12, 2018
We see your Laundry Basket Bobsled and raise you a Frisbee Skeleton.@NBCOlympics #EverydayOlympics #notquitepyeongchang pic.twitter.com/hD8pBbrOOe— Diana | SportsTV (@dianaforsports) February 11, 2018
Practice makes perfect. These kids are ready to luge! #EverydayOlympics https://t.co/fszLhNqJ7j pic.twitter.com/61iwLXSKPo— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018