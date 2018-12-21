Traditionally, the holidays are a time when family comes first.

It's a time when we can finally convene with loved ones, strengthening — and sometimes renewing — the bonds we we born with.

It's also a time when husbands lean into the ears of beloved wives and heatedly whisper, "There's no frigging way I'm sleeping over at Aunt Sally's this year."

Because, it turns out, there's only so much family we can take.

A new survey commissioned by SleepZoo, a website that shares stories and information about sleep, suggests most people draw the line at sleepovers.

For the survey, more than 1,738 Americans were asked how they felt about spending the night at the homes of relatives. A convincing 65 percent said no thanks. It didn't matter how many planes, trains and automobiles they took to visit Aunt Sally. They weren't spending the night.

What's more, 81 percent of respondents said they would be visiting family over the holidays, but a surprising 55 percent said they weren't actually looking forward to it.

Why do so many Americans dread the family visit — and shrink away from the prospect of sleeping over?

Respondents pointed the finger at three main culprits: family drama, arguing and political differences.

To a lesser extent, they pointed out unsatisfactory sleeping arrangements, cooking that isn't up to snuff or disagreement over what movies to watch — which, let's face it, all sound like polite ways to say, we'd rather be in our own beds.

There's such a thing as spending too much time with family over the holidays

