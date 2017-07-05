Police in Asheville, North Carolina, were called to a neighborhood block party on the Fourth of July after someone complained that a giant homemade slip-and-slide was blocking the road.

When the officers arrived to see what was going on, they were greeted with a few worried looks. After all, when the police show up, that's usually the end of the party. But not this time.

"Once we realized there was no law being broken and everything was fine, we decided to mingle a little bit," Officer Joe Jones says in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.

"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue," says Officer Carrie Lee. "So the first thing I said was 'I'm not here to break up your fun.'"



With giggling kids splashing around them, Lee was the first to ask if she could join in. She grabbed a trash bag as her makeshift watercraft and took a turn slipping down the DIY slide, which was crafted by a neighborhood dad.

Because of his larger size, Jones figured he could just be a bystander ... but the kids had a different idea.

"I thought I was going to be able to get out of it, because I'm too big to fit in a trash bag," he said. "But then when the kids pulled out this big raft ... I had no choice."

When he lands in the puddle at the end of the slide, Jones splashes around to the amusement of his partner and laughing children, jokingly complaining, "My butt is wet!"

In addition to the neighbors who obviously enjoyed the friendly and wet encounter with authority, the tale earned rave reviews from fans online.

"Hats off to these two," posted Frankie Marshbanks. "The kids will always remember the day they went slip sliding with the cops."

"It's so great to see the other spectrum of the PD instead of constant negativity," said A A Ron Greene.

"WOW !!! This could be the start of something BIG in every town," wrote Barbara Reaves Harvey. "What a way for the Police force to get to know the Adults of tomorrow."

"And this is how to build good relationships," said Bert Koepke. "Bravo to these 2 officers. I bet they've done other cool stuff for their community, too - except this time, it was caught on video. Outstanding."