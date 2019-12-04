45,650 stuffed toys were donated on Teddy Bear Toss night. (Photo: Caroline O'Connor/Hershey Bears)

While fans of the Detroit Red Wings may remember the somewhat barbaric tradition of throwing octopus on the ice during the NHL playoffs, those attending the Hersey Bears hockey game on Sunday got to throw something a little more cuddly.

Fans in the stands threw stuffed animals onto the ice, and all for charity. And the announcers' play-by-play makes it that much better:

The Pennsylvania-based professional hockey team hosted its annual Teddy Bear Toss night. After the home team scored their first goal, fans were invited to chuck their stuffed animals onto the rink.

After 40 minutes of fluff-tossing mayhem, the team collected 45,650 stuffed toys from the ice. They will be divided amongst 40 local charities for the holiday season.

In addition, Community Aid Pennsylvania is donating 25 cents per toy to the charities, and the Sweigart Family Foundation will donate $1 per toy to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

It was a record-breaking year for stuffed animal donations for the Bears, besting last year's total by 10,000 toys.

And to top the night off, the Hersey Bears managed a late comeback in their game and ended up with a victory in overtime.

Stuffed animals, large and small, sailed through the air and will now find their way to children in need this holiday season. (Photo: Caroline O'Connor/Hershey Bears)

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Hockey fans throw 45,000 stuffed animals on the ice for charity

Fans at a Hershey Bears hockey game threw stuffed animals on the ice so they could be donated to charities.