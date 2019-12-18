7 gift hacks to help you through the holidays

You have a pile of presents ready to be wrapped and you know it will take hours to get them done. But here's a little holiday gift. Perfect the method shown above and you'll breeze right through them.

Employees at Takashimaya Department Store in Japan can zip through the process in less than 15 seconds. The key, of course, is having the right-sized paper and wrapping only boxes. (As one commenter on the original video pointed out, "Now let's see you wrap a snowglobe.")

If you've watched the video several times and still aren't sure how they managed to pull it off, there's more. YouTuber BeatTheBush took the time to break it down and explain the steps. Check it out:

And if you think that was a revelation, then keep watching. This very popular video has all sorts of gift-wrapping hacks, but it's the first one that is mind-blowing. If you have a piece of paper that's just a smidge to small to fit your package, just wrap it on the diagonal.

You can check out that hack and lots more below — or just buy gift bags.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was published in December 2016.

