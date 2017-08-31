So many of the images from Hurricane Harvey are haunting. People affected by the storm wade through water, devastated by unbelievable losses. But amid the destruction and sadness are the hopeful images of four-legged survivors. Some are clutched by their owners, while others have been left behind in the melee or are strays, confounded by the flooding and rising water. Here's a look at some of the animals battling the aftermath of the storm, some with human help and others not.

As people evacuatef their homes, rescuers came by boat to help them navigate the floodwaters. Fortunately, in many cases, family pets were loaded on board, too.

That obviously wasn't the case for larger animals like livestock. Often, horses and cattle were set free in hopes they would find their way to higher ground. Animal rescuers — often from across the country — are arriving in Texas with trailers and supplies in hopes of rounding up these animals. Dry stalls, pastures and donated feed await.

Shelters and rescue groups braced for the influx of animals expected to arrive in the days and weeks after the storm. Many groups throughout the country took in pets already in Houston-area shelters to make room for all the animals expected to fill local kennels.

Some pets were lucky enough to stay dry during their rescues.

While others had to brave the waters, like this none-too-pleased cat.

During Hurricane Katrina, about 44 percent of those who didn't evacuate stayed because they didn't want to leave their pets. In response, Congress passed the Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards (PETS) Act in 2006, which authorized FEMA to rescue, care, shelter and take care of people with pets and service animals. After Harvey, many shelters (like the George R. Brown Convention Center, above) are accepting people along with their pets.

Eager to find the good amid all the heartbreak, the heroics of rescuers are still passed along through social media. "Not all heroes wear capes... But this guy does," wrote one poster on Facebook, as a garbage bag-wearing Alex Delarosa saved a dog clinging to a guardrail to avoid rushing floodwaters.

Dogs were seen trudging dutifully alongside their owners through the floodwater.

While some made the trip via kennel, as their owners refused to leave them behind.