An S.C. woman with an ancient car was going to ride out the storm with her 7 rescue pups

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the South Carolina coast, resident Christine Meinhold was resigned to ride out the storm as best she could with her seven rescue dogs. Abandoning them was never an option, nor was packing them all into a car with more than 205,000 miles on the odometer.

"I really don't have the resources to evacuate with 7 dogs," she told CNN. "When I rescued these dogs, I took on a responsibility of loving and caring for them the rest of their lives."

Palms Springs-based radio host Kate Zenna saw CNN's profile of Meinhold and immediately sprang into action, seeking donations through mobile pay sharing app Venmo to help the entire family evacuate safely.

We need a rental van or van asap to get Christine and the dogs out of the area safely. @Enterprise @Hertz @cnn This is a nightmare waiting to happen. Who can help? Please share. I'm in contact with her. https://t.co/4WTt290Jup — Kate Zenna (@katezenna) September 12, 2018

Eventually, enough money was raised for Meinhold to safely evacuate all her pups in a rented U-Haul van.

Meinhold's story is just one of many examples of people coming to the aide of shelter animals caught in the path of Florence. MNN's Mary Jo DiLonardo shared details of how many rescue groups jumped in to help even before the storm hit — and, not surprisingly, they just kept on going. In other instances, volunteers from vet centers and shelters outside the path of the storm made room in their vans and SUVs and drove to the Carolinas to offer assistance where needed.

Naturally, the dogs were thrilled with all the attention. The cats, however...

"The cats are being delivered to various cat rescues, but so far, Havana is surveying the scene with complete aplomb," posted a volunteer from Big Fluffy Dog Rescue. "I will say if looks could kill, several of the cats wished me directly to perdition last night."

