He proposed by inviting my friends and Houston dogs we've helped rescue through @RedemptionPaws to help ask. 😍🐾 #engaged #rescuedogs pic.twitter.com/lIDlyLVxiC — Nicole Simone (@nicolesimone) October 2, 2017

Nicole Simone has been working to help rescue dogs find their happily ever after for more than a decade. So it's fitting that a handful of dogs she rescued from Hurricane Harvey would help her write her own love story.

A few years ago, while volunteering at her local animal shelter, Simone realized that the animals with better photographs were more likely to get adopted. She put her photography skills to use to help dogs find a home.

In 2014, Simone founded Redemption Dogs, an advocacy group that uses photography featuring adopted dogs in their forever homes to highlight the impact that adoption can have on an animal. And when Hurricane Harvey hit, Simone and her team sprung into action, taking three vans filled with supplies to the Houston area and returning to their hometown of Toronto, Canada, with 42 dogs from Houston's overwhelmed shelters.

Simone's then-boyfriend, Curtis Cluett, was part of that Hurricane Harvey rescue mission. He obviously knows how important these pups are to his bride-to-be. So he recruited some of Simone's friends to help bring a few of the dogs along for the proposal. The engagement pics, which were captured by Fox Photography, show the dogs mugging for the camera (or in the case of one pup, showing off her backside) while Simone's friends held up signs that spelled out the big question.

Oh, and in case you were wondering: She said yes.