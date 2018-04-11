If you've ever owned a dog, you remember that moment when you knew he or she was the one. For Chris Evans, it's a moment of pure joy that he can replay at any time with the press of a button. The actor, best-known for his role as the superhero Captain American in the Marvel film franchise, shared the touching scene on Twitter earlier today in honor of National Pet Day.

"This is the moment we met," Evans wrote. "He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!"

Evans came upon his new best friend, who he later named Dodger, while on the set last year of the drama "Gifted."

"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told People. "I foolishly walked in and I thought, 'Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?' And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love."

Since they became a pair, Evans says they've been near-inseparable –– sleeping, playing and even exercising together.

"He’s up for anything," Evans added. "Dogs, they’re such great animals. I really can’t say enough about dogs, I’m a dog lunatic. He sleeps on my pillow, you wake up face-to-face."

As you can see in the video below, reunions after time spent away are extremely sweet. For all those with a furry friend in their lives, we wish you a very happy National Pet Day.