People memorialize their beloved pups with a collar tree

People remember their pets in all kinds of ways, but some human companions in Lynn, Massachusetts, are remembering their dogs on the paths they've walked together by wrapping their collars around a particular tree.

At least 15 different collars are wrapped around this tree near a lake in the Lynn Woods Reservation, honoring the dogs that have scampered off this mortal coil. It's a heartwarming and tear-jerking sight. Someone even affixed a small silhouette sculpture of a dog with wings near the top, driving home the tree's place as a memorial.

Naturally, the collars shouldn't stay there forever. While the tree isn't showing any signs of stress right now, the collars may pose a girdling risk to the tree's growth over time. Until then, it's a lovely tribute to the many dogs who have come and gone along this path.

