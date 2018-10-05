10 quotes about dogs and the famous people who said them

Celebrities love their dogs just like the rest of us. And, like us, they learn a lot from spending time with their canine companions. Here's some of the wisdom from the mouths of the famous, starting with Jon Hamm whose quote came the day after he lost his dog.

Jon Hamm has a realistic view of dogs. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I'm a big dog fan. They're the best. They make life better, although they're hard to deal with. But complications in life are actually what make it fun."

— Jon Hamm (actor)

Dogs don't care what you say to them. They're just happy to be with you. (Photo: Teodorlazorav/Shutterstock)

"You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, 'Wow, you're right! I never would've thought of that!'"

— Dave Barry (writer)

William Shatner has found solace in the company of dogs. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"I've been in that angst of loneliness, where you're really alone in the universe, except for the dog."

— William Shatner (actor)

The late Gilda Radner with her husband Gene Wilder and their dog. (Photo: MYCHELE DANIAU/Getty Images)

"I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive."

— Gilda Radner (comedian)

There's no substitute for a dog's love. (Photo: SG SHOT/Shutterstock)

"To his dog, every man is Napoleon; hence the constant popularity of dogs."



— Aldous Huxley (writer)

Dogs bring joy. (Photo: Luis Molinaro/Shutterstock)

"Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole."

— Roger Caras (photographer and writer)

Dame Agatha Christie, and her husband Max E. L. Mallowan in 1946. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more."

— Agatha Christie (writer)

Charles de Gaulle addressing the nation of France. (Photo: Getty Images)

"The better I get to know men, the more I find myself loving dogs."

— Charles de Gaulle (former president of the French Republic)

Handling a dog's admiration. (Photo: Ziveka Kerkez/Shutterstock)

"Don’t accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful."

— Ann Landers (advice columnist)

Marilyn Monroe knew the loyalty of a dog. (Photo: Baron/Getty Images)

"Dogs never bite me. Just humans."

— Marilyn Monroe (actor)

