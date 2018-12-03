Sully, George H.W. Bush's service dog, has a new mission

He may appear to be resting, but Sully, a yellow Labrador retriever, is still keeping watch over his human companion, former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Nov. 30 in Houston. He was 94.

The picture was captured by Jim McGrath, a spokesperson for the family, tweeting it with the caption "Mission complete."

Sully was raised by America's VetDogs, an organization that places service dogs with veterans as well as active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities. He was placed with Bush in July of this year. Bush required the use of a wheelchair and motorized scooter in the final years of his life due to Parkinson's disease. According to The Washington Post, Sully would perform tasks for Bush like picking up dropped objects, opening doors and supporting him while standing.

Sully's work as a service companion isn't over, however. Sharing the image above on Facebook, VetDogs stated that Sully would go to work at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program, "working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda."

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," Bush's son and 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush wrote on Instagram.

