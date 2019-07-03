10 cats that act like dogs (but still have kitty traits)

Dog-like kitties

There are dog people, cat people and people who want a little bit of both. Perhaps they don't adore the standoffish-ness that many felines are known for, yet they crave the independence of a kitty.

No one asked the cat what he thinks of us (we think we know), but here are several cat breeds that are in touch with their canine side. They might not bring you your slippers, but they're less aloof than some of their feline friends and might even come when you call them.