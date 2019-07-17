Celebrity pets: Furry friends of the rich and famous

It's good to be top dog

Even celebrities need a non-human best friend. Here are a few glimpses of the pets of famous (or semi-famous) people.

President Barack Obama runs away from the family dog, Bo, during a break from meetings on the South Lawn of the White House in May 2009. Bo is a Portuguese water dog, a breed that tends to be less allergenic than other breeds — a requirement for daughter Malia Obama, who suffers from allergies. Bo was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy who was also a fan of the breed.

