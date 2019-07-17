Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

MNN Galleries

Celebrity pets: Furry friends of the rich and famous

By: Catie Leary on July 17, 2019, 5:35 p.m.
President Barack Obama, runs away from the family dog, Bo, on the South Lawn of the White House in 2009

Photo: Official White House Photo by Pete Souza/Flickr

1 of 8

It's good to be top dog

Even celebrities need a non-human best friend. Here are a few glimpses of the pets of famous (or semi-famous) people.

President Barack Obama runs away from the family dog, Bo, during a break from meetings on the South Lawn of the White House in May 2009. Bo is a Portuguese water dog, a breed that tends to be less allergenic than other breeds — a requirement for daughter Malia Obama, who suffers from allergies. Bo was a gift from the late Sen. Ted Kennedy who was also a fan of the breed.

Editor's note: This gallery has been updated since it was first published.

Related topics: Celebs, Pets
More MNN Family Galleries
cat with head out car window 10 cats that act like dogs (but still have kitty traits)
man and dog running in field 11 energetic dogs for active people
Fishing methods 10 styles of fishing around the world