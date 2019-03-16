9 of the easiest dogs to own

No-hassle breeds

Some dogs are a lot of work. Maybe they're psychologically challenging and require a lot of training because they are stubborn or just need to be learning all the time. Others are physically demanding because they need a ton of exercise or an inordinate amount of grooming.

If you're looking for a more hassle-free pup, there are certain breeds that might be appealing. Here's a look at some dogs that may be easier to own. Every dog is different, but when you're thinking of adding a pet to your family, you may want to look for some of this DNA in the mix.