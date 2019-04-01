Mother Nature Network
11 energetic dogs for active people

man and dog running in field

Some dogs are better suited to an active lifestyle.

(Photo: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

No couch potatoes allowed

If you're constantly hiking, running or exploring, you want a dog who will join you on all your adventures. Sure, most dogs are happy to be by your side no matter what you do, but not all of them have the stamina to spend the day on the trail or really have their heart set on playing Frisbee or catch with you. They'd rather curl up on the couch for a good snooze.

Of course, we always believe that rescue dogs are the best dogs, and you'll likely find one that will love being outdoorsy with you. Every dog is different, but here are some dogs that have activity and adventure in their genes.

Mary Jo DiLonardo
April 1, 2019, 9:39 a.m.
