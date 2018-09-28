10 of the smartest dogs in the world

Brainiest breeds

You think your dog is brilliant. He can sit and maybe even shake and mostly comes when you call him. But in the doggy IQ Olympics, where does your canine companion rank? Some breeds are known for their speed or their looks, while others are lauded for their brilliance.

In his bestselling book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," neuropsychologist Stanley Coren, Ph.D., theorized there were three markers of intelligence: instinctive, adaptive and working and obedience. Instinctive intelligence refers a dog's ability to do what he was bred to do (herd, retrieve, fetch, etc.) Adaptive intelligence measures what a dog can learn to do on its own. Working and obedience intelligence is a dog's ability to learn from people.

Coren focused on the latter or trainability, asking more than 200 professional dog obedience judges to score 110 breeds based on working/obedience tests. "The degree of agreement among the judges was amazingly high," Coren says. Here's what they ranked as the very smartest breeds in terms of what they could learn to do.