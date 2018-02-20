The esteemed dogs that compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are pedigreed perfection, but what we really want to know is, are they any good at snoring or butt wiggling?

That's where the contestants in the premiere American Rescue Dog Show — a fun collection of mixed breeds and shelter pups — excelled, showing off their skills and capacity for love in important categories like couch potato, wiggle butt, kissing, listening and special needs.

Peiyton shows off his formidable wiggle butt skills. (Photo: Hallmark Channel)

Rescue dogs also got to strut their stuff in breed-specific competitions for basset hounds, English bulldogs, Maltese and St. Bernards and the wonderfully broad mixed breed categories. There were additional competitions for best senior dog, best underbite and best talker.

St. Bernards take a much-needed break during competition. (Photo: Hallmark Channel)

A row of droopy-eared basset hounds line up for the judges. (Photo: Hallmark Channel)

The dog show was presented by the Hallmark Channel, probably best known for heart-wrenching movies and the Kitten Bowl.

This bulldog's idea of 'sit' is delightfully different. (Photo: Hallmark Channel)

In addition to highlighting a wide array of rarely celebrated canine talents, the goal of the show is to focus on animal adoptions.

"We are proud to honor rescue pets and raise awareness of how truly special these animals are," said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, parent of the Hallmark Channel. "There are beautiful animals available at local shelters and we encourage our viewers to choose adoption through our pet programming."

Jackie the senior pup won Best in Rescue. (Photo: Hallmark Channel)

The Best in Rescue champion was 11-year-old Jackie. Her owners tell her story in her bio:

Jackie was 10 years old when her former family left her at the shelter. Being a senior dog, and a black dog, her chances of adoption were slim. She was scheduled for euthanasia, and with hours to spare, she was rescued just in time! From the moment Jackie came home and met her new family, two kids, and three other rescue dogs, she knew she was home. Jackie loves snuggling in bed with her family at night, after a long day of swimming, playing fetch, and socializing. She has never met a person or dog that she didn’t like.

In addition to a trophy and blue ribbon, Jackie received $25,000 for the rescue organization where she came from.