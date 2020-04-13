As more people are sheltering at home, they're deciding to do it with a new temporary or permanent family member. Many rescue groups and shelters across the country are reporting success in finding homes and fosters for their furry residents.

Chicago Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook in early April, "CACC has no dogs currently available for adoption. We've never typed those words before. The last 2 available dogs — Penn and Alley — were adopted today. This will change and new dogs will be available depending on what comes in, but we just wanted to thank everyone who stepped up to adopt over the last few weeks. We are amazed at the outpouring of people wanting to help during this time."

There will be new dogs and cats in need soon enough, but for now, it's a moment to celebrate.



A few days later, Riverside County Animal Shelter in California posted a video on Instagram showing a completely empty facility. "We cleared the shelter! All of our adoptable animals have been adopted!"

Shelters, which started the epidemic in dire need, are reporting huge increases in the numbers of animals they've been able to adopt or place in foster homes all over the country.

"Folks who don't have animals for one reasons or another, because of their work schedule or their travel schedule, that's all changed right now," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, tells Wired. "People who aren't able to foster or adopt are going to their local shelters' websites, seeing what they need, and are dropping off blankets and pet food. In the midst of all these things that are so challenging and so hard, communities are really stepping up for these animals."

Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science and anything that helps make the world a better place.

Shelters are clearing out as pet adoptions surge

Animal shelters around the U.S. are running out of adoptable animals as more people take in fosters and adopt pets because they're at home more.