BBC sports broadcaster who narrates his dogs' lives in lockdown is branching out

During the coronavirus lockdown, Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter has been keeping people entertained on social media by describing his dogs' activities. Normally, the BBC announcer is known for commentary for sporting events like the Olympics, Wimbledon, and the Masters. But since that's not an option, he's turned to narrating the exploits of his Labrador retrievers, Olive and Mabel.

With arenas and stadiums quiet worldwide, sports and dog fans are transfixed by the sometimes-competitive canines. In the nail-biting video above, Mabel bides her time, waiting for her chance to swipe Olive's toy. "A famous win built on patience and sheer belief," Cotter cries, as the camera pans to Olive's sad face.

Cotter has shared videos of the dogs wandering around in a pond, including a synchronized swim.

His first video was an impressive breakfast speed-eating competition, where he describes, "Olive, focused, relentless, tasting absolutely nothing."

Win the Cotter treatment

As lockdown has dragged on, Cotter's familiar voice has popped up in creative new ways. In fact, your dog's adventure can also get the Cotter commentary treatment. The broadcaster has teamed up for a video competition with Dogs For Good, a U.K. charity that trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities. He'll narrate a winning video in the same style he does his own popular pups.

To enter, post a video that's 60 seconds or shorter on Twitter or Facebook. Use #WinningFromHome and tag @DogsForGoodUK and make sure to shoot the video in landscape format. Videos must be posted by midnight May 17 U.K. time (7 p.m. EST) to enter.

Voluntary donations of $2 pounds ($2.50) or more can be made to the charity online.

Need inspiration? In the latest video, Cotter checked in on Olive and Mabel with a company video call. "The annual report ... you pretty much ruined the sofas ... 913 squirrels chased, none caught so not a good return."

As Elba commented on Twitter, "Andrew, Olive and Mabel ... have easily been the best thing to come out of lockdown. Genuinely, thank you."

The penguins of Phillip Island — and the humans who love them — couldn't agree more.


Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science and anything that helps make the world a better place.

