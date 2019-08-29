Mr. B, the 26-pound shelter cat that made the internet smile, finds his new home

When 2-year-old Mr. B arrived at Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia, the rescue posted some amazing photos of the 26-pound kitty that captured the attention of newfound fans all over the world.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love, and help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!"

People were smitten with the tabby, whose full name is Beejay, and immediately began applying to adopt him. More than 3,000 cat lovers submitted applications to the refuge to adopt the "big-boned" cat.

Even the Philadelphia Police Department weighed in.

"Um, if he doesn't get adopted (highly unlikely) he's welcome to join our K9 Unit as its first Feline (he IS a cat, right?!) member," they tweeted.

Making a forever home

Unimpressed with all the attention, Mr. B takes a nap in a sink. (Photo: Morris Animal Refuge)

After sifting through the piles of suitors, the refuge found a perfect fit. They placed the hefty Mr. B with a foster family who hopes to adopt the kitty if he likes them and they like him. The foster family has experience working with cats that have behavioral and medical issues like Mr. B's, so they should be a great match.

"This family hasn't just dealt with these issues in other cats, they have embraced them," the refuge said.

"We will continue to work with this foster family to help them work through Mr. B's issues. While the goal is to make this Mr. B's forever home, the family will be able to provide him with a safe and comfortable environment while we learn more about him and his needs."

And for disappointed applicants and eager fans who just love him, the refuge has a T-shirt fundraiser featuring his engaging image and, of course, the word, "chonk."

We hope to hear more — and see less — of you soon, Mr. B.

Mr. B, the 26-pound shelter cat that made the internet smile, finds his new home

After an overweight rescue cat got a lot of attention, he now is on his way to a new family.