Gary, the dog of the late actress Carrie Fisher, is no stranger to the red carpet. His mother would frequently take him to premieres of her movies, and there was no way he was going to miss her final appearance for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Brought along with Fisher's former assistant, Corby McCoin, to a recent screening in L.A. of the much-anticipated film, Gary reportedly got emotional every time Leia appeared on screen, according to The Independent.

Journalist Veronica Miracle, who tweeted a video of the charismatic, droopy-tongued pup outside the screening, relayed the dog's heart-wrenching reactions during the film: “The late Carrie Fisher’s dog Gary just watched ‘The Last Jedi’! He sat on Fisher’s former assistant’s lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen.”

The late @carrieffisher's dog Gary just watched #TheLastJedi! He sat on Fisher's former assistant's lap during the film. She said his ears perked up every time she was on screen ❤️@starwars @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2rCCGIi6Al

— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) December 15, 2017

It's a reaction that many Star Wars fans, or any fans of Carrie Fisher, will also likely share when they gather in theaters to watch the film too.

Fisher first adopted Gary as a therapy dog, but the two quickly became inseparable. His frequent attendance at Star Wars and Fisher-related events and movie premieres quickly made him part of the larger fan family. In fact, Gary was such a recurrent visitor to the set of The Last Jedi that director Rian Johnson eventually ended up casting him as an alien pet! The French bulldog has even garnered a healthy social media following of his own, both on Twitter and on Instagram.

It's sweet to know that Fisher's memory lives on so prominently in her most-loyal companion, and thanks to her career in film, there will always be something remaining to remember her by, for fans and pets alike.