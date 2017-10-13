Put a few dogs and cats in a room and you would be able to pick out the one that lives with you, right? I mean, they sleep on your bed, stare at you while you eat, and cuddle with you occasionally. That's a lot of quality time and some serious familiarity.

But maybe we're not as aware as we think we are.

When his cat was acting a little off, a man in New Zealand took his pet to his vet and then kept the feline confined to a bedroom for several days' recuperation, thinking the poor kitty was truly out of sorts. He told the vet his cat was acting strange, so the kitty was prescribed some anti-anxiety medication.

It wasn't until the man's actual cat sauntered into the room that he realized he had been taking care of the wrong pet.

When a neighbor had asked him days earlier if he'd seen her cat, the guy said nope — not realizing until later that he'd had her feline all along. And in fact, his cat was female, while the cat he had mistaken for his pet was male. Neither he nor the vet noticed that detail.

The case of the mistaken cat identity was a hit on social media, as the chagrined cat owner's friend shared the tale.

a mate spent $130 at vet on his cat then had to lock it in his bedroom for 5 days recovery, and JUST NOW HIS ACTUAL CAT WALKED IN 😂 pic.twitter.com/TyeiFfARJK — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

He even shared a text from the cat's true owner who said the kitty seemed no worse for wear.

And now this from neighbour...... and um well of course your cat is chilled out MY MATE HAS BEEN FEEDING YOUR CAT DRUGS!! pic.twitter.com/vIoJbTLajV — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 10, 2017

People quickly chimed in with their own wrong-pet stories. One woman said she and her husband once buried a cat they thought was theirs.

Yes! Poor woman came to door, said she had run over our cat. Cat had exact same markings & collar as our cat! I bawled through the funeral! — ap (@annanotherthng) October 10, 2017

Until the feline showed up to witness its owners crying at his funeral.

As husband dug grave on rainy night while I wept on the deck, our cat wanders out from behind coffin/box with wtf expression on his face. — ap (@annanotherthng) October 10, 2017

Once people started confessing, all starts of stories came pouring in. Apparently, we don't know our pets so well after all.

One time our dog was in the street covered in mud. Dragged him inside, washed him, dried him, then discovered our actual dog in his kennel. — Kate McDermott (@MsKateMcD) October 10, 2017