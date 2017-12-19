It's hard enough to pose the human members of the family for a holiday photo. When you want to get the four-legged members to sit still and play nice for a snapshot, who knows what you'll get? Some dogs and cats are incredibly photogenic and don't mind wearing Santa hats and tinsel; others let their disdain shine through.

Like the boxer puppy above who shows his affection for his feline friend during the photo shoot, while the kitty is just wondering why she got stuck wearing the red cap.

Here are a few gorgeous, and in some cases comedic, examples of holiday greetings featuring our furry BFFs.

Both pets look very handsome in their festive gear. (Photo: pas294/Reddit)

Is the cat gazing adoringly at her canine pal or secretly laughing at his hat? For his part, the stoic dog seems resigned to his Santa fate, but looks very regal wearing his red cap.

This Christmas card was already good; it moved up to perfect when the cat deigned to be part of the shot. (Photo: donotmatthews/Reddit)

Reddit user donotmatthews says the annual pet Christmas card was 100 percent luck this year. All three dogs were sitting pretty in front of the tree when Spenny the cat wandered over, sat down and looked at the camera.

The results were perfect.

"Apollo (The Dane) will stand there like a statue for days on end if I asked him to," donotmatthews explains. "The little white one is deaf and has a touch of water on the brain. His name is Cooper and he will sit as long as you point at him. Fry, he will sit 2 seconds tops, he will do it multiple times, but 2 seconds at a time. Spenny is a beautiful free spirit we will never attempt to tame."

Just hanging out under the tree. (Photo: derekzimm/Reddit)

Some holiday cards are just gorgeous, like this one where Charlie poses like a boss under the tree.

As Reddit user NitroNinjaOrnas commented, "For some reason it looks like a poster for a Christmas movie starring a cat."

The cutest Santa. (Photo: J0llyR0ger/Reddit)

Santa doesn't want his hat back, because it looks so much cuter on this pup.

They aren't happy. (Photo: TangerineHippo/imgur)

While you may be giddy over the annual festive photography, chances are your pets aren't as thrilled with the prospect of posing.

A pug and a Lab are holiday buddies. (Photo: sej0058/Reddit)

When the poses are too great, you can't choose just one. The smiles are big ... well, in one, the pug looks a bit grumpy.

The cat could take that dinosaur. (Photo: gynasaurus/Reddit)

This family does a funny Christmas card each year. Sure, there are people in it, but the cat's expression makes it.

Service K9 Balto has quite a following on Instagram. This photogenic German shepherd is taking time at the holidays to ask Santa to help him ditch his feline companion.

A puppy burrito? (Photo: Lindsay21636/Reddit)

Proving that pets truly are a gift, Roxie waits patiently while her owners take the annual holiday photo.

Yep, a dozen dogs pose and no one blinked. (Photo: fibrofightinggirl09/Reddit)

You have a hard time getting one dog or cat to sit still for a photo? Then get a load of this: A dozen dogs from Sophie's Pack Leaders, a therapy group in California, sat mostly still for this holiday effort. The poster girl, Sophie, is second from the left.

Also in the group, from left to right, are MacKenzie, a pit mix and a senior in the program. The Great Dane is Big Red and the lounging Rottweiler, Lexi, is still a puppy and "a happy spaz." The fluffy white Sully is blind, says his owner, Reddit user fibrofightinggirl09, who posted the photo.

"Even though he's blind, he knows when it's time to pose! He would also rather lay in someone's lap more than anything in the world. Ginger is the little one with the hat. She's the most laid-back princess you'll ever meet."

Also in the photo: Lucy the Lab, Honey a golden mix, Betsey Buttons, Bruno the German shepherd wearing reindeer ears (who froze the whole time he wore them), Viv the dalmatian and Abby, a Lab/pit mix.

Moments away from batting the ornament under the couch. (Photo: Rustychipmunk/Reddit)

When the cat's not in the tree, she's playing with the ornaments. At least it makes for a lovely holiday photo.

Snow. Dog. Red door. Perfect. (Photo: OhSoScrandy/Reddit)

Sometimes it only takes one quick snap for a gorgeous photo. In the next second, this dog was likely bounding off the porch, chasing a squirrel.