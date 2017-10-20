Sure, there's the downward dog. And there's even the cat pose. But names aside, why is it that when you unfurl your yoga mat, your pets come running?
There are a lot of reasons your furry BFF might want to participate in your yoga routine. First, there's the simple idea of quality bonding time. Where you are, your dog (and sometimes cat) wants to be, too. Even if that means contorted positions on the floor.
Plus, that spongy mat is really appealing. It's soft and squishy and, for dogs especially, it has a tempting odor: you.
"You lay down on it, you sweat on it, you rub your body along it as you do cobra and upward dog," writes Lexi Pandell in Wired. "And, most likely, you don’t wipe it down after every single yoga session. For a dog, it is a smelly, hormone-drenched B.O. sponge. And, because they love you, they love your stank."
Cat rescue founder and blogger Pamela Merritt explains the appeal of yoga to feline practitioners, "What is it with cats and floor exercises? It’s pretty simple. We get down on the floor and we act like cats. No wonder we become so completely and utterly irresistible."
Here's a look at some yoga partners who made the practice a little more difficult, but definitely a lot more interesting. Like this dog, who really seems to know what he's doing.
Here, Nic Bello explains each of the yoga moves to his Chihuahua Pancho, who follows along (in Italian).
This fitness instructor incorporates his cat Kodi into his yoga routine.
Dog trainer Dai Aoki also happens to practice yoga, so it only makes sense that his dogs Ace and Holly get involved. Ace does a headstand, while Holly watches, doing a hindstand.
Sometimes, pets try to be very helpful.
Zoey even helps her human train.
Sometimes pets don't so much want to participate, but they don't want to miss out either. So they just kind of get in the way.
Day 2 of #yogemojichallenge with @kinoyoga @beachyogagirl @yogemoji is #paschimottanasana or seated forward fold. This is one to not rush...bend the knees if you need, breath into the backs of the legs...don't pull yourself down using the feet cos you think that makes you better at yoga, it doesn't it just destroys your hamstrings. Obviously Dexter had to get involved in the post as per usual...life really does involve so much #yogawithpets yes.
Seriously, this mat is for sleeping, right?
The trick might be to give your pet a separate mat, so you can keep one all to yourself.