Henry wasn't the first dog Cynthia Bennett and her boyfriend spotted when they went looking for a canine pal a few years ago, but he's certainly the one that won them over.

"I had my eyes set on a golden mix puppy, but when I saw the lanky Henry sitting there I had to see him," Bennett tells MNN. "When we got into the pen with him, he immediately climbed into my lap and went belly up. It was then I knew that we were taking him home."

The couple brought the pup back to their home in Colorado where they hoped he would fit into their active, outdoorsy lifestyle. Fortunately, bold Henry was all in.

"Henry is a natural hiker and acts like a mountain goat. He is always climbing the steepest rocks to get a better view," Bennett says. "There are very few adventures that Henry can't go on as his fitness and endurance level is high as well as his passion for the outdoors."

A friend for Henry

Although Henry certainly enjoyed the family adventures, he was anxious when left alone. He wasn't destructive, but Bennett says he didn't eat or sleep and she knew he was extremely stressed out. She thought maybe a kitten companion might help ease Henry's anxiety, while also offering another adventure buddy for the family.

She spent several months looking for just the right feline friend. Most, she says, just didn't have the right personality she wanted for an adventurous cat. Then she met a Siamese kitten mix named Baloo.

"Baloo however convinced me to bring him home in under a minute. He was super playful and curious and the biggest love bug."

Henry and Baloo hit it off immediately and are the best of friends, Bennett says.

"They do everything together, eat, sleep, hike and have become inseparable. It took only one day of them getting used to each other and then they started immediately snuggling and playing. It happened so quickly."

Not only are the pair adventure buddies, they also have quite a following on Instagram. One of their most popular poses is Baloo comfortably perched (and sometimes sleeping) on Henry's head.

It's a natural fit, Bennett says.

"Baloo feels much safer with Henry around and is constantly looking up to him. So if he is on Henry, he feels even more comfortable," she says. "They are the best of friends, especially on hikes. Baloo follows Henry and Henry just lights up when he realizes that Baloo is coming too."