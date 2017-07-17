Whether it's because of allergies or for the sake of your vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of reasons that people gravitate towards dogs that don't shed. There's something to be said for resting your head on a pillow not covered in dog hair, especially if the offending dander-filled fluff makes you or a family member sneeze.

But who wants to live in a canine-free home? If you're looking to add a pup to your household and are hoping to find a breed that doesn't shed, here are some suggestions, courtesy of the American Kennel Club. These are breeds deemed "hypoallergenic" by the AKC.

"There are breeds which have consistent, predictable coats that do not shed and produce less dander. Dander, which is attached to the hair, is what causes most pet allergies in humans," writes the AKC.

In most cases that means the dogs still need regular baths and occasional grooming, but you won't find piles of hair all over your house.

The Aghan hound's lovely locks don't shed, but they do need a lot of brushing. (Photo: Utekhina Anna/Shutterstock)

Afghan hound – The silky, flowing coat on this lovely dog is hypoallergenic, but that doesn't mean it's carefree. It takes a lot of work to look this good and for the Afghan, that means plenty of baths and frequent grooming to avoid tangles and mats.

The American hairless terriers are most often hairless, but can sometimes have a coat. (Photo: Olena Zaskochenko/Shutterstock)

American hairless terrier – It's hard to shed when you don't really have any hair. This feisty terrier needs just the occasional bath and regular grooming with a soft bristle brush.

The Bedlington terrier looks uncannily like a lamb. (Photo: Grigorita Ko/Shutterstock)

Bedlington terrier – Resembling a darling little lamb, this graceful terrier has a non-shedding coat that needs regular trimming and grooming to keep it in shape.

You'll need to brush a bichon frise, but you won't find hair in your sofa. (Photo: mrRobot/flickr)

Bichon frise – This fluffy little guy has lots of white hair that requires regular trimming and grooming because his hair is always growing. That means lots of brushing to avoid mats, but no shedding.

This fun-loving breed certainly stands out in a crowd. (Photo: DragoNika/Shutterstock)

Chinese crested – This distinctive, hypoallergenic dog comes in two varieties: hairless and powderpuff. The hairless needs very little grooming since it has very little hair. The powderpuff requires daily brushing, but because of its short undercoat and veiled overcoat, grooming is typically very easy.

The Coton de Tulear comes from the Tulear region of France. (Photo: BORTEL Pavel - Pavelmidi/Shutterstock)

Coton de Tulear - Named for its cotton-like appearance, this breed has a hypoallergenic coat that might be good for people with allergies.

The tall Irish water spaniel has a waterproof coat. (Photo: Capture Light/Shutterstock)

Irish water spaniel – The tallest of all spaniels, this playful pup has a curled, waterproof liver-colored coat. It only requires brushing every few weeks and trimming every few months.



The Kerry blue terrier's wavy coat comes in a rainbow of blue-gray shades. (Photo: Vtls/Shutterstock)

Kerry blue terrier – The distinctive soft, wavy coat on this lively terrier can range in color from deep slate gray blue to light blue gray, according to AKC standards. They need to be brushed weekly and trimmed every month or so.

The Lagotto Romagnolo is also known as a truffle dog. (Photo: Ricantimages/Shutterstock)

Lagotto Romagnolo – With a dense, curly coat that looks like wool, this Italian breed is low maintenance. It doesn't shed and just requires regular trimming and bathing.



The Peruvian Inca Orchid only has a few stray hairs on its body. (Photo: Lenkadan/Shutterstock)

Peruvian Inca Orchid – This hairless breed, also simply called the Peruvian hairless dog, doesn't shed, but it does require sunscreen and regular baths. They especially need lots of skin care when they are puppies.

Poodles come in many solid colors including white, black, apricot and gray. (Photo: Jagodka/Shutterstock)

Poodle – A favorite for people with allergies, this popular and intelligent breed comes in many sizes and colors. The poodle requires regular professional grooming to keep it looking snazzy.

The Portuguese water dog is considered a happy, sporty breed. (Photo: Scott F. Smith/Shutterstock)

Portuguese water dog – Dubbed "affectionate, athletic and adventurous" by the AKC, this pup has either a curly or wavy coat that doesn't shed, but does require regular grooming.

Schnauzers are known for their distinctive, wiry coats. (Photo: olgaru79/Shutterstock)

Schnauzer – This friendly dog comes in a standard, giant and miniature version. His wiry coat must be groomed or stripped, along with regular brushing, but there's no shedding.



The aptly named soft-coated Wheaten terrier has a soft, wavy coat. (Photo: C_Gara/Shutterstock)

Soft coated Wheaten terrier – This friendly terrier has a soft, wavy coat that needs regular grooming to keep out the mats.

The Spanish water dog doesn't need to be brushed or combed. (Photo: Daz Stock/Shutterstock)

Spanish water dog – This hardworking, herding breed has a distinctive curly coat that doesn't need brushing or combing. You can clip it close or leave it long with tapered cords.

The Xolo has a bit of mohawk. (Photo: Mitrofanov Alexander/Shutterstock)

Xoloitzcuintli – One of the oldest and rarest breeds in the world, the "Xolo" or Mexican hairless comes in two varieties: hairless and coated. Coated Xolos only need occasional brushing, while the hairless variety needs just regular baths.