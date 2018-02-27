For a dog, the loss of a favorite toy can be devastating.

It often happens so fast. All of a sudden Miss Piggy springs a leak, cottony innards spilling everywhere. Or the favorite ball — the orange one with the blue stripe — falls a little too far in the lake, never to be seen again.

Most humans, of course, can’t bear to see their best friend’s heart in tatters. So they’ll rush to find just the same toy — to the ends of the Earth, if need be.

Or, in Kelli Brown’s case, to the ends of the internet.

Last month, Brown’s dog Jaxon, a 12-year-old Chihuahua, lost his most favorite toy — a green dragon named, naturally, Greenie.

It’s not clear exactly how Greenie’s end came. Perhaps he was punctured by a too-eager tooth. Or he was lost somehow in the household shuffle. Maybe another covetous canine stole Greenie away.

In any case, the dragon-shaped-hole in Jaxon’s heart wouldn’t be easy to fill. The toy, manufactured by Top Paw, had been discontinued.

Brown issued a desperate tweet:

@PetSmart PLZ HELP! This Top Paw toy has been discontinued but it’s the only toy 12 y/o Jaxon will play with. Got any laying around? We’ll buy them all up if you’ll let us! Our internet search brought us no luck. Very sad boy here!! 😢 pic.twitter.com/TplOosErsn — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) January 14, 2018

And the good people of the internet rushed to help. Brown’s plea was retweeted hundreds of times. A retweet from writer Matt Nelson, aka the Dogfather, ratcheted up the retweets by the thousands.

People offered very similar little green dragons, but Jaxon wouldn’t have any of it.

"We’ve tried other green toys over the years, he won’t have anything to do with them," Brown tweeted.

Then PetSmart got involved. The giant pet retailer sent out a call to all of its staff. Scour those old bins. Check the back rooms. Find that green dragon!

The hunt culminated in a box delivered to Brown’s door. And inside, there be dragons. The company had found eight toys, all the very same model that Jaxon had lost.

Enough green dragons to last the rest of Jaxon’s life.

@matt___nelson @dog_rates @kkennynicole Remember posting Baby J’s plea for a retired PetSmart toy (Greenie) awhile back? Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME. He is so happy right now... thank you all!!! ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/fq6OHIuXwU — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) February 22, 2018

A relieved Brown tweeted a video of Greenie’s joyous return to the Chihuahua’s ever-loving mouth — perhaps as a reminder that sometimes, it takes a virtual village to raise a dog’s spirits.