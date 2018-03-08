Sometimes animal adoptions just don't work out. Maybe the dog growls, snaps at the kids, or chews the furniture.

But Helena was returned to LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta for being "too nice." The tawny, good-natured dog was apparently not the type of pet the adopters were looking for.

The animal shelter wrote on Facebook, "Introducing ... the sweetest, nicest, snuggliest dog in the ATL. Helena was recently returned to our Fulton County Animal Services location after her new owners said she was too nice and just wanted to be around them all the time."

The post included photos of Helena the "Velcro dog," grinning and cuddling with shelter staff. ("Velcro" is a term used for pups that want to be around their people all the time.)

Helena can't help it that she's such a love bug. (Photo: LifeLine Animal Project)

“This Velcro dog sounds just about perfect to us. And we know there’s a family out there waiting to spend their nights binge-watching Netflix and snuggling with this sweet velvet hippo.”

Thousands of people commented, and the post was shared more than 2,300 times. Many wanted to know how the adopters possibly could have found fault with an affectionate pup, prompting the shelter to respond. Her owners were likely looking for more of a guard dog and misjudged her based on her appearance.

"The owners were looking for a more independent dog; and Helena just isn’t that. There are also common misconceptions that dogs that look like Helena are protectors or guardians of the home and she isn’t that either. She’s pure love and looking for a bestie," the shelter responded.

Helena quickly found a new home. (Photo: LifeLine Animal Project)

Fortunately, it didn't take long for a new family to recognize that it's pretty special to be on the receiving end of all that canine love. Helena went home with her new family just a few days later.



"Nice guys (dogs) don’t always finish last," the animal shelter wrote.