Pugs are gentle companions. Yorkies make great watchdogs because they bark incessantly. German shepherds are known for their steadfast loyalty.

Each breed of dog may have a reputation for something specific — for better or worse! — but sometimes two of the same breed of dog can be completely different in temperament. My brother had two pugs that could not have been more different. Aydah was loyal and reserved. Fergus is full of energy and will cozy up to whoever gives him love.

So can dogs align with their zodiac too, just like people? Astrologists seem to think so. Just like being born under a certain zodiac can explain key traits of a person, the zodiac a dog is born under can affects his personality, too. If you know when your pup was born, it may give you some insight into his demeanor. If you don’t, maybe reading some of the descriptions below is a fun way to think about it.

Aries

Being born under the zodiac Aries, a fire sign, could mean your dog is super smart, confident and strong. Aries tend to be super inquisitive, too.

Taurus

Taurus dogs are silent, determined pups. They're known for needing affection, but only when they're in the mood. Also, loud noises can stress them out, and when they're stressed, they love being close to their owner.

Gemini

Jack Russell terriers are arguably some of the most energetic pups. Don't be surprised if yours happens to be a Gemini. (Photo: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)

Gemini dogs seem to be forever puppies – constantly energetic, curious and restless. They can be overly hyper when new people arrive on the scene, but endear themselves quickly to their owners and neighbors.

Cancer

Like their human Cancer counterparts, Cancer dogs are patient and steadfast. They adapt to new surroundings well earlier on in life and then assume to stay there for the rest of their life. They can also be moody and sensitive.

Leo

Boxers are very intelligent and known for being great protectors of their owners. (Photo: Photobac/Shutterstock)

Like Aries pups, Leo dogs are strong, but are also remarkably brave and make for excellent guard dogs or police dogs. The Leo dog is also incredibly loyal to its owners.

Virgo

Virgo dogs are ideal pets, as they're happy to do things for their owners. They also love routine — to be fed and walked the same time of day.

Libra

Oh, Libras. These dogs expect to be treated just like their owners, sleeping in their beds and eating what their owners eat. Good luck with a Libra pup, you’re going to need it.

Scorpio

Can you think of a dog more calm, patient and affectionate than a golden retriever? (Photo: Anson0618/Shutterstock)

A Scorpio dog will have an even-tempered disposition, and not seem to bat an eyelash under even the most extreme pressure, but will show you loads of affection once he gets to know you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius canines are spunky, vibrant, curious and independent. They’re also incredibly loyal, making them an ideal companion dog.

Capricorn

Capricorn dogs can be hard workers, albeit slow whenever they attempt a task. They are happiest when they feel important in the household, and will feel sad if a new baby should appear.

Find out more about your dog’s horoscope and if you’re interested, read about one particularly famous Virgo dog, Rin Tin Tin.