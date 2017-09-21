Wearing serious goggles, all-terrain boots and a khaki padded vest, Frida the search and rescue dog has become a social media hero. But it's her amazing life-saving work and not her style that has earned her accolades. In her work with the Mexican Navy’s (SEMAR) Canine Unit, the Labrador has rescued 52 people, including at least a dozen from one of Mexico's recent earthquakes.

As one Twitter fan says below, not all heroes wear capes.

The hard-working dog, who is believed to be about 6 years old, has had paws on the ground in various natural disasters in national and international situations, according to a post from SEMAR.

Frida has become a hero amid the tragedy of the deadly earthquake in central Mexico in mid-September, where more than 237 people died and 1,900 were injured. She's on the ground, searching for survivors, just like she was weeks earlier when an 8.1-magnitude earthquake devastated Oaxaca and Frida managed to rescue a dozen people, according to Metro.

Even the office of Mexico's president tweeted about the four-legged hero.

Images of Frida, including fan art, have made the rounds, with some supporters saying they would vote for her in an election.

The reticent hero just keeps doing her job, stopping only for a quick nap before getting back to work.

