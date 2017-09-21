Les presento a #Frida 🙏🏼💓 ! Es un perro de rescate que ha ayudado a encontrar personas atrapadas en terremotos en 3 países.. En el terremoto en México lleva mas de 50 personas rescatadas !! Noticia que vale la pena compartir... Y así dar a conocer que así como los perros rescatan personas, las personas también deben rescatar perros... #Mexico #Terremoto #Perros #Rescate #Ayuda #Mascotas
Wearing serious goggles, all-terrain boots and a khaki padded vest, Frida the search and rescue dog has become a social media hero. But it's her amazing life-saving work and not her style that has earned her accolades. In her work with the Mexican Navy’s (SEMAR) Canine Unit, the Labrador has rescued 52 people, including at least a dozen from one of Mexico's recent earthquakes.
As one Twitter fan says below, not all heroes wear capes.
Por qué no todos los héroes llevan capa #Frida #FuerzaMexico 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/5DhiXXhDWN— Antonio Velez (@rototuile) September 21, 2017
The hard-working dog, who is believed to be about 6 years old, has had paws on the ground in various natural disasters in national and international situations, according to a post from SEMAR.
Frida has become a hero amid the tragedy of the deadly earthquake in central Mexico in mid-September, where more than 237 people died and 1,900 were injured. She's on the ground, searching for survivors, just like she was weeks earlier when an 8.1-magnitude earthquake devastated Oaxaca and Frida managed to rescue a dozen people, according to Metro.
Ya yepeté— Frido 🐶 (@WilIyElliot) September 21, 2017
#Frida pic.twitter.com/hp5w5jF3iq
Even the office of Mexico's president tweeted about the four-legged hero.
Ella es #Frida, pertenece a la @SEMAR_mx y ha ayudado a salvar 52 vidas en distintos desastres naturales a nivel nacional e internacional. pic.twitter.com/iLy87aCRFX— Presidencia México (@PresidenciaMX) September 13, 2017
Images of Frida, including fan art, have made the rounds, with some supporters saying they would vote for her in an election.
Heroínas y héroes de cuatro patas.#FuerzaMexico #SomosMexico #Frida pic.twitter.com/EOmIB7p2Qv— El Pantonero (@Baruckas) September 21, 2017
The reticent hero just keeps doing her job, stopping only for a quick nap before getting back to work.