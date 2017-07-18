Storm was walking with his owner around the Long Island Sound when he went tearing into the water on a serious mission. The English golden retriever had spotted a tiny baby deer in the water that was drowning, so he dove in after it.

“Storm just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore,” Storm's owner Mark Freeley told CBS New York.

Freeley caught the amazing rescue on the video above.

When the two of them finally made it to shore, Storm laid down next to the baby deer.



“And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was gonna be OK, I guess,” Freeley said.

Freeley called a rescue group to come check on the fawn, but when they arrived, the little deer darted back into the water.

Frank Floridia of Strong Island Rescue waded into the water, while his partner Erica Kutzing ran about a mile down the beach to help.

Floridia got a rope around the fawn, eventually carrying her to shore — blowing out his knee in the process. But check out the smile on his face when he managed to finally corral the deer:

He handed off the fawn to Kutzing, who carried her the long way back to the rescue van.

"It felt like an eternity," the group posted on Facebook. "The deer kicked and thrashed but they knew they couldn't stop. She was already stressed enough. Time was fragile at this point."



The fawn was taken to an animal rescue center where she's being treated for a few superficial wounds. When she recovers, she'll be released back into the wild.

You're a good dog, Storm.